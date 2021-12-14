Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.03. 20,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,726. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,439,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

