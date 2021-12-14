HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,961.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $68,961.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

