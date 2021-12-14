Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.65

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $13.10. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HERXF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.