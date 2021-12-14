Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald Sells 16,486 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

