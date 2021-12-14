Hexavest Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.