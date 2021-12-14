Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.