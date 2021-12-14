Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 131,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 297,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $310,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

