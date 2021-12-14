Hexavest Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $297.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

