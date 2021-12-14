Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,048 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $216.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.