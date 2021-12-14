Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI traded down $8.55 on Tuesday, hitting $470.31. 16,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,081. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $481.61. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.09 and its 200-day moving average is $434.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.