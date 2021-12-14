Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $11.73 on Tuesday, reaching $306.78. 66,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.80 and a 200-day moving average of $298.61. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.