Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hilltop by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Hilltop by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

