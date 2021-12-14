HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:HMG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.61.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

