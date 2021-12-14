Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.13. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NYSE HON traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $208.26. 82,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average is $221.97. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

