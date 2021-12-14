Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Horizonte Minerals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15.
About Horizonte Minerals
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.