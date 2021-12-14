Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Horizonte Minerals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

