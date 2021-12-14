Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.