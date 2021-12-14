Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

TWNK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

