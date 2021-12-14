HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

