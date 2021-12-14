H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

