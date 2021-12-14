Huazhu Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,010 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 319 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

