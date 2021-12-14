Hunter Westbrook Sells 600 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 600 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $18,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Hunter Westbrook sold 4,576 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $139,339.20.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,532. The company has a market capitalization of $498.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.