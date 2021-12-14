Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntsman.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 36,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
