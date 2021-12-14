Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 36,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

