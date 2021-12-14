Huobi BTC Price Reaches $46,508.06 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $7.60 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $46,508.06 or 1.00055831 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.67 or 0.08084116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.98 or 1.00477316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

