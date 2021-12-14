Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.38).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HYVE shares. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

HYVE stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85.90 ($1.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.10 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

