Hyve Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $391,181.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.43 or 0.07997185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00077790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.43 or 0.99746441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.