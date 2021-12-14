ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.11) on Tuesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 80.21 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.03.

In related news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £1,983.52 ($2,621.28).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

