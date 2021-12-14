Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 190,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,110. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.18. Ichor has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

