Idavoll Network (IDV) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $463,721.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00055077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.55 or 0.08012137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.86 or 1.00470505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

