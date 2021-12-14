IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $101.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 768.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

