Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $379.54 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

