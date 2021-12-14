IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 69.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.59.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

