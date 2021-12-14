Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $12.70. Immatics shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 9,005 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Article: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.