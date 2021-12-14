Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $12.70. Immatics shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 9,005 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 611.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

