Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INCZY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 10,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,760. Incitec Pivot has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.