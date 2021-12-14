ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives €14.02 Average PT from Analysts

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.04 ($15.77).

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

