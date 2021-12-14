Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 32,360 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

