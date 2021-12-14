Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.