Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 262 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CyrusOne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 218.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

