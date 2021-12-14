Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.50% of Hexcel worth $24,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 71.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

