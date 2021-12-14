InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.80 and traded as high as $70.26. InMode shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 1,272,932 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INMD. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 355,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,723 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

