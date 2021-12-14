Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 8,893 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 8,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $26,957.84.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 19,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

