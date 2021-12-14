Insider Buying: Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Purchases 3,826 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider Jonathan M. Parnell bought 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan M. Parnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jonathan M. Parnell bought 2,136 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 142,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 462,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 450,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 56,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 37,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,836,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

