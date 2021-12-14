Insider Buying: CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Acquires 3,690 Shares of Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Richard F. Wallman bought 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,509.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 328.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

