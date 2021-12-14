Insider Buying: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Marc Haugen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Haugen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ichor alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of Ichor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at $4,921,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 49.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.