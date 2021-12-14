Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Acquires 9,024 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,127 shares in the company, valued at C$822,489.43.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

