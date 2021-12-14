Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Acquires 9,024 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,127 shares in the company, valued at C$822,489.43.
National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.