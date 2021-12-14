Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Sells 1,752 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CPT traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $173.43. 17,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,277. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 145.74, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.98. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.07.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,152.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

