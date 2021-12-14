Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) VP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.98. 2,237,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.