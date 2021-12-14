Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,647 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $933.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

