Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $7,917,704.00.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88. Warby Parker Inc has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,313,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

