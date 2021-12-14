InsurAce Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.67 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BNB (vBNB) traded up 1,369,900,942% against the dollar and now trades at $153,804,530.69 or 3,245.32862918 BTC.

Venus BTC (vBTC) traded up 1,077,012,022.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,138,064,087.17 or 213,916.64783490 BTC.

Venus ETH (vETH) traded 1,152,213,227% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878,808,304.54 or 18,543.15823816 BTC.

Venus XVS (vXVS) traded up 1,289,026,390.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110,946.13 or 86.74238089 BTC.

Venus SXP (vSXP) traded 1,182,473,939.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337,327.18 or 7.11771991 BTC.

Venus LINK (vLINK) traded 1,095,757,505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968,146.82 or 83.72926615 BTC.

Venus DOT (vDOT) traded up 1,240,181,139.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,605,987.65 or 139.38861708 BTC.

Venus DAI (vDAI) traded 1,465,589,438.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305,718.71 or 6.45077027 BTC.

Venus BCH (vBCH) traded up 209,126,578.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,848,398.47 or 376.60736192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

