Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.11

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 1207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

